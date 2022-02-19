ANKENY, Iowa- On Saturday, those with a passion for quilting came together to make blankets for babies in the NICU at Blank Children’s Hospital. Cindy Peters, the owner of Quilters Cupboard in Ankeny, held the event.

“One of my fabulous customers had a granddaughter born what, two and a half months in October early and spent oh, gosh, a ton of time and her daughter thought that there was a need that we might as quilters in this great group be able to fulfill,” said Peters.

“And so we brainstormed with the grandmother, and we came up with this event.”

Peters took advantage of the empty building next to her shop and saw it as an opportunity to have groups meet and sew together. Today, 25 people showed up to knit quilts. They hoped to complete one quilt per person.

Once donated, the blankets will cover the isolettes and then be taken home by the families.

The pandemic made Peters realize she wanted to do more for the community. While this is the first big event she has organized, she hopes to plan more in the future.

“So we’ve got several other organizations that we work with that we’re hoping to kind of add to our line because we can get this many people out there. You know, there’s more out there, and we just got to keep it going.”

Peters encourages people to check the Quilters Cupboard Facebook page for more donations and events.