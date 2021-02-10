Local Organizations Partner Together to Fight Food Insecurity

DES MOINES, Iowa – Every Wednesday, the non-profit Eat Greater Des Moines partners with local organizations to feed families and individuals facing food insecurity.

Since the pandemic, local food pantries are no longer the only choice for individuals to get food. Other non-profits are stepping up to help other organizations like EveryStep have extended their services to help others.

“Once we heard of this effort and we were able to be apart of it, that was no question that was what we wanted to do,” said Amber Schelling, Family Support Manager for EveryStep.

The non-profit, Eat Greater Des Moines, said that different organizations partnered with the organization to help others in need since the pandemic.

“We’ve helped a little over a hundred and twenty different groups throughout the pandemic,” said Aubrey Alvarez, the Executive Director of Eat Greater Des Moines.

“A lot of groups that I think don’t always come to the top of mind when we’re talking about addressing food insecurity.”

Eat Greater Des Moines is a part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program. So far, the non-profit has partnered with more than 80 non-profits and community groups to deliver the boxes of food to those in need.