Local Organizations Help Iowa Small Businesses Recruit Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa– As Iowa’s unemployment rate still remains below four percent, Iowa’s small businesses are struggling to find employees.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority works with several small businesses across the state. The Team Lead of Innovation and Apprenticeship at the Iowa Economic Development Authority, Jill Lippincott, said IEDA has been stressing to owners the importance of offering educational opportunities to employees such as programs like the registered apprenticeship.

“Registered apprenticeship is an earn and learn model where employees can earn a wage while they train in a new occupation,” Lippincott said. “So we see employers using new models like that to recruit out in ways that they might not have turned to before.”

Greater Des Moines Partnership also believes education and employment go hand in hand.

This is why the organization is hosting a pair of events during the next couple of weeks focused on helping young Des Moines residents find employment and educational opportunities.

According to the Greater Des Moines Partnership, unemployment rates among Iowans ages 16-19 are typically in the double digits and have dramatically increased during the pandemic.

The Senior Vice President of Talent Development for Greater Des Moines Partnership, Marvin DeJear, said connecting Iowa’s youth with these employers in need is a win-win.

“The youth get to learn and create these wonderful work experiences and create new skills and learn things, you know, best practices and habits that will help them be more successful in the future,” DeJear said. “But at the same time for the employers and allows him to be able to learn and understand who these potential employees are for the future and help to develop their talent.”

The Youth Employment Programs Panel will take place Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.