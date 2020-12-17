Local Nurse Gets National Recognition on ‘Today with Hoda & Jenna’

ALTOONA, Iowa – It’s been a tough year for Iowans, with the pandemic and even the derecho that hit this summer. Still, many are stepping up to give back to their communities, including one local nurse who’s getting some extra holiday cheer this year thanks to NBC’s ‘Today with Hoda & Jenna.’

Judi Black expected a typical workday at Prairie Vista Village on Wednesday, but what she got was even better.

“I was here at work, and I was in a meeting, and a phone call came through and it was a camera…and there was Hoda and Jenna right there talking to me, saying my name,” Judi recalls.

Judi soon found out she was a recipient of “Spreading Holiday Cheer,” a segment that gives back to people hit the hardest during 2020. Her husband Steve is the one who nominated her.

“I was watching the Today Show with Judi, and she mentioned this [segment],” Steve said, “and I thought if there’s anybody more deserving to be a hero, it’s got to be Judi.”

Judi battled COVID-19, and the couple lost their home due to this summer’s derecho. After moving into a mobile home in Grinnell, Judi has been commuting to work at her new job at Prairie Vista Village where she protects some of the most vulnerable as an infection control nurse.

Those efforts were rewarded with $10,000 from Amazon.

“I was feeling overwhelmed and I was feeling, you know, loved and appreciated,” Judi said, “and I was also just shocked because being a nurse, you just take care of people, you just do what you have to do. So it was just kind of an overwhelming time, you know, so my heart was just beating out my chest.”

Judi and Steve hope to use the money to put a down payment on a new home that’s a little closer to work.