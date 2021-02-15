Local Nonprofits See Need for Warm Gear and Legislative Action to Help Iowa’s Homeless

DES MOINES, Iowa — Record-breaking cold has had its grip on Iowa over the last several days. For those experiencing homelessness, the weather has been especially relentless.

The Executive Director of Polk County Continuum of Care, Angie Arthur, said the best way an average person can give back is to donate clothes that keep people warm on days like Monday.

“There’s a definite need for warm weather gear, gloves, hats, scarves, outerwear, outdoor gear, those type of things,” Arthur said.

Arthur said Iowans can also use their voices to connect with legislators on a state and federal level about bills that impact the homeless in the state.

Last week a bill advanced in the Iowa Senate that would allow landlords in Polk County, Iowa City, and Marion to reject potential tenants if they pay rent with federal housing vouchers.

Executive Director of IMPACT Community Action Partnership, Anne Bacon, said that Polk County receives between 3,000 to 3,500 vouchers a year when around 11,000 families qualify for the assistance.

Bacon said giving landlords the power to reject these housing vouchers creates another hurdle in keeping people in the metro sheltered during this time.

“It will allow landlords to discriminate against those families who are really just looking for a safe place for their family,” Bacon said. “And it is not beneficial for those folks in Des Moines for those who rent, especially our low-income neighbors.”

Bacon said the nonprofit is working to help those in the cold by keeping roofs over Iowans’ heads. The nonprofit has recently received $14 million in federal funding for rent relief.

“That funding is going to be extraordinarily helpful, because it is going to pay back rent, but will also help families with forward rent to make sure that we keep people in their homes and safe,” Bacon said.