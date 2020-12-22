Local Nonprofits Offering Additional Free Tutoring to DMPS Students Starting Next Year

DES MOINES, Iowa– Classes end for students in Des Moines Public Schools on Tuesday. However, community partners of the district are already looking ahead to next year on ways to give more assistance during the pandemic.

The Evelyn K Davis Center, United Way, Genesis Youth Foundation, Urban Dreams and Al Exito are all offering free virtual and in person tutoring to DMPS students.

“Being able to have additional support for academics, whether that’s online through the regular teachers, or if it’s the additional support that’s available through groups like United Way and others that have been doing this in the community,” Director of Communications for Des Moines Public Schools, Phil Roeder said. “It’s certainly helpful for parents to not feel that they have to do everything themselves but that there’s help out there.”

The programs these organizations provide offer tutoring to K through 12th grade for all subjects at various times during the week.

United Way is in the process of putting together a Homework Helper Hotline. This is a volunteer based hotline aiming to support students and parents with a variety of tasks related to school work.

The hotline will launch in January. The nonprofit currently has 13 volunteers, but are in search for additional help.

The Educational Community Impact Officer for United Way, Kate Bennett, said this gives Iowans a chance to do more in the community while most volunteer work has been canceled due to the pandemic.

“It fulfills a need for volunteers, because we have a lot of people that are missing volunteering, getting out into the community and they want something that they can do from home or virtually. That is this opportunity,” Bennet said.

For United Way’s website for more information about the Homework Helper Hotline and Des Moines Public School’s Online Family Resource Guide for more about free tutoring opportunities.