Local Nonprofit Seeking Equipment Donations for Youth Sports Programs

CLIVE, Iowa — A local nonprofit is hosting an equipment drive on Sunday to collect donations for its youth sports programs.

Opportunity on Deck, a nonprofit that serves youth in low-socioeconomic areas through athletics, is seeking donations of new and lightly used sporting equipment.

The nonprofit says all donations will go to children, families, schools and organizations that might not have the funds to purchase the equipment on their own.

Opportunity on Deck is accepting all kinds of sporting equipment but is specifically looking for the following:

Size 9″ through 12″ baseball and softball gloves

Size pee-wee and junior footballs

Size 3 and size 4 soccer balls

Size youth small through adult medium shin guards (youth medium and large are most popular)

Size 28.5” basketballs

Lightly used or new dance shoes and costumes

The equipment drive is Sunday, May 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot at Campbell Park in Clive.

Opportunity on Deck says the drive will be a no-contact drop-off. Donors can unload their equipment in the designated area and Opportunity on Deck will collect and sanitize it.

Opportunity on Deck organizes seasonal sports leagues (basketball, baseball, soccer, dance and more) and camps year-round. The organization has served more than 3,000 central Iowa youth at no cost for participants and their families.