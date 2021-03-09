Local Nonprofit Recruiting Volunteers to Help Train Service Dogs for Veterans and Frontline Workers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa– A local nonprofit is asking Iowans to lend a helping hand to a few paws.

IOWA Service Dogs was created in 2019 to provide service dogs for first responders and veterans at no cost to them.

The nonprofit is currently recruiting volunteers, otherwise known as guardians, to help train and raise these service dogs for two years.

As a guardian, you will have weekly classes with a professional dog trainer, where you’ll teach a labrador retriever obedience basics all the way up to full-fledged service skills.

These service dogs are trained for mobility and psychiatric needs.

Becoming a guardian is on a volunteer basis. The Executive Director of the nonprofit, Jamie Fisher, said a benefit is these dogs can help guardians with their own mental well-being.

“They have to learn the skills to be a service dog through, you know, depression, anxiety and so you get that benefit when you’re having a bad day, they’ll come and comfort you,” Fisher said.

Fisher said guardians don’t have to have prior experience in dog training. However, the Executive Director believes guardians need to have a love for animals, as they will be required to take the dog most places for the next two years.

The nonprofit also encourages those with pets to become guardians.

“Actually it’s a kind of a benefit because our dogs have to work, our service dogs have to work around distractions and that pet whether it’s well behaved or not well behaved can be the biggest distraction,” Fisher said. “We kind of work in the home first of everything. So that dog or that pet is right there with your dog and you can actually train your dog to kind of do some of these skills too.”

To learn more about IOWA Service Dogs, visit their website.