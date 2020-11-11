Local Nonprofit Faces Challenges Due to the Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — The holiday season is right around the corner and the non-profit organization Bidwell Riverside Center needs your help distributing Thanksgiving Meat Packages.

Every Thanksgiving, the nonprofit gives away meat packages to families and individuals in need. People have the choice of selecting a turkey, ham or 10-pound bag of chicken as their packages.

However, due to the pandemic, the nonprofit has faced several challenges including low food donations, little financial donations and volunteers.

“Last year we were able to give away 1,707 [packages],” said Alison Hanner, Bidwell Riverside Center’s director of development and public relations. “This year we’re hoping to be able to give out at least that much. We know things are a little bit different with the way our events set up, so we’re hoping to just be able to make sure that people have enough to eat during this holiday season.”

According to Feeding America, the food insecurity rate in Polk County rose from 8.8% in 2018 to a projected rate of 12.4% in 2020. This means one in eight people in Polk County face food insecurity.

Although the center is in need of assistance, the nonprofit is confident that it will be able to continue feeding families.

“We’ve served over 11,000 people in our food and clothing pantry and we’re averaging about 2,900 per month, so we really want to make sure that people have enough to eat,” said Hanner. “We’re really doing our best to continue to decrease the food insecurity faced by our neighbors.”

Due to limited spots, the nonprofit said individuals who would like to receive a Thanksgiving Meat Package must have first received services from the Bidwell Food Pantry in October or November. Individuals must also sign up online to receive a package. Click here to sign up.