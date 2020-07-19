Local Nonprofit Celebrates Black Motherhood With Free Baby Supplies

DES MOINES, Iowa — Evelyn K. Davis Park was filled with families Sunday as a local nonprofit, The Supply Hive, gave away free supplies to the community for its event celebrating Black motherhood.

“We have diapers, wipes, feminine hygiene products, baby basics like bibs, food bottles, piles of baby clothes. We have a lot of furniture for babies, whether it’s strollers and car seats or stuff like that, tons of toys and tons of books,” The Supply Hive Co-Founder and Executive Director Zakariyah Hill said.

“Right now in the midst of COVID and everything, a lot of thrift stores or places that marginalized groups usually shop at aren’t open. Or it’s just dangerous in general to go out in public to buy things or people don’t have jobs to buy things,” Hill said.

Hill and Aaliyah Quinn first created the The Supply Hive to give supplies to protesters during Black Lives Matter events. They now say it’s grown into so much more.

“I thought of this because I am a new Black mother of an 8-month-old boy. And I just thought about how I want to celebrate and appreciate our Black mothers because Black motherhood is amazing,” Quinn said.

“It’s great for first-time moms like myself and anybody else that already has kids. It’s very beneficial and on top of it, bringing everybody close together in the community,” Des Moines resident Breyonna Payne said.

And the supply hive co-founders are only 22 years old.

“I feel like it’s what I’m supposed to do while I’m young. I have the health, I have the ability, the education, the momentum, the passion to do this and to help out my community. I need to just pretty much seize the day. If it’s not me, then who?” Hill said.

Look out for another back-to-school supply drive in the next month. Find out how you can make donations by checking out The Supply Hive on social media.