DALLAS CENTER, Iowa — October is physical therapy month. Did you know horses could be helpful with physical therapy?

Dawn Carlson found Rhythms of Grace back in 2020. She is a certified therapeutic riding instructor. According to the organization, she is one of 41 certified instructors in Iowa.

The organization offers equine-assisted learning services and physical therapy with horses.

Carlson said horse riding lessons help improve physical, social, emotional, fitness, balance, coordination, posture, etc.

She said therapeutic riding is a great rehab for patients, especially for those who have suffered from a stroke or other conditions.

The organization will host a gala at the Paul A. Knapp Animal Learning Center, Iowa State Fairgrounds on Saturday, February 3, 2024.