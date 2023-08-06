DES MOINES, Iowa– A local non-profit is hosting a Family Fun Day event to serve the underprivileged youth of Des Moines.

Lou Parks is the founder and executive director of All About the Kids. He founded the organization in 2010 with the mission of helping kids in populations at high risk for violence, incarceration, substance abuse, and poor academic performance.

“You have to have someone for the kid to have as an outlet that they trust, that they feel comfortable talking to. We are those people,” said Parks.

On Saturday, their annual Family Fun Day Event started back up after a hiatus because of the pandemic. From noon until 7 p.m., they organized several activities for kids, like football, basketball, a bounce house, and more. There was also free food and kids were given backpacks filled with free school supplies.

For more information on All About the Kids, visit their Facebook or website.