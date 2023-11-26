DES MOINES, Iowa — Local non-profit Giving Christmas is giving back to the community this year.

Giving Christmas started in Perry in 2013.

The non-profit founder, Kellie Flanery, and member Deb Douglass joined Zach Fisher on Today in Iowa Sunday to talk about their mission to give the gift of Christmas this year.

They are currently serving Guthrie County residents.

How to contribute:

Mail check to: Kellie Flanery at 311 E. Market Street, Panora, Iowa 50216.

Venmo: @givinginc

Drop off donations at Guthrie County State Bank at Guthrie Center or Panora

Rolling Hills Bank and Trust in Stuart