DES MOINES, IA — Prom season is underway. During the weekends, most teens are spending their time looking for their perfect prom dress. Often times the prices aren’t really glamourous.

Galilea Lechuga, a student at East High School, has been looking since the start of her senior year.

“It’s been stressful,” Lechuga said. “This is my last prom.”

Sam Swanberg, founder of Pretty for Prom non-profit, refused to allow kids to be priced out of a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Last year she turned to Facebook with a possible solution.

“Everyone has dresses hiding in their closets like we can fix that so everyone can go to prom,” Swanberg said.

The ‘everyone goes to prom’ campaign caught on and the donated dresses started coming in.

The response was enough to convince Swanberg to take the next step and launch her non-profit Pretty for Prom.

“I did not think that this is where we would be, but with the support of the community it’s been huge,” Swanberg said.

The support was only overshadowed by the reaction from students who didn’t think they would be able to afford prom.

“Girls that have come in some have been in tears like I didn’t think that prom would be possible,” Swanberg said.

Galiliea’s months-long search finally ended at Pretty for Prom. The East High School senior is looking forward to showing it off.

“I don’t know like I got really lucky,” Lechuga said. “It’s just like so random for me to find the one.”

From sparkles to ballgowns, Swanberg said there’s something for everyone. “Everybody fits. We’ve got something for everyone,” she said. “Our number one goal is to be every girl’s hype girl so that it’s a better feeling seeing them feel happy.”

The pop-up shop is located in Windsor Heights on 7522 Hickman Road. The shop is open only on weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 26.