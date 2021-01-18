Local MLK Jr. Day Events Happening Virtually

DES MOINES, Iowa — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day to honor the late civil rights icon and activist. This year, many celebrations are going virtual due to the pandemic.

The Community Prayer Breakfast put on by the YMCA of Greater Des Moines is happening via Zoom.

Because it’s virtual, organizers hope to reach a wider audience. This year’s theme is focused on healing. With so much that’s happened this past year, organizers hope we can come together to heal as a community and nation as we remember Dr. King’s legacy.

“When Dr. King gave his speech, it was centered around providing that healing and seeing his vision of how to move forward,” Shekinah Young, a board member at John R. Grubb YMCA, said. “And so we want to bring that back to the forefront and make sure people are in remembrance of that vision of that speech and bring folks together so that we can heal on multiple levels.”

The Prayer Breakfast starts at 8:00 Monday morning. There will be a panel discussion and keynote address from NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter.

The event is free, but they are accepting free-will donations to help with programs at John R. Grubb YMCA. To register, click here.

Later Monday morning, Gov. Kim Reynolds will be signing a proclamation to declare this week as “MLK Week.” That will be streamed on Facebook at 10:45 a.m.