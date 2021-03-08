Local Medical and Pharmacy Students Play Key Role in Iowa’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic created a steep learning curve for so many, including medical professionals still undergoing their medical training.

A year ago, Alexis Hanson and her classmates were excused from working in Iowa hospitals to preserve PPE and prevent the spread of the virus.

“It was frustrating in some aspects because we wanted to be on the front lines we wanted to be helping out,” Hanson said.

Now, Des Moines University’s fourth-year medical students are assisting Polk County with its drive-thru vaccine clinic.

“It makes our clinic move a lot faster. You can see that our students are helping with traffic, with registration, providing vaccines. The more hands we have the better,” Public Health Communications Officer for the Polk County Health Department, Nola Aigner Davis said.

At the Harkin Center, Drake University pharmacy students have distributed more than 4,000 vaccines since January.

“It’s really awesome to see them get out there and talk with patients, develop the skills that they need throughout their schooling and beyond,” Pharmacy Practice Professor at Drake University, Michelle Bottenberg said.

Braeden Hartwig is a second-year pharmacy student and a Bulldogs football player. In addition to his regular school work, Hartwig spends 30 hours on the football field and chooses to spend his Fridays at the Harkin Center.

“It’s really rewarding for us to be involved with this to provide vaccines, a good step in the right direction for returning to a normal lifestyle,” Hartwig said.

Students at both universities said this has helped them gain real world experience and changed how they approached patient care.

“Even though we’re students, we’re still healthcare providers and we’re able to help out wherever we can with this pandemic,” Drake pharmacy student, Zoe Kedrowski said.