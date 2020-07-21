Local Martial Arts Gym Holding Free Virtual Classes for Summer Camps; Supporting PTOs with Donations

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Dojo Martial Arts will be holding free virtual karate classes for local daycares and summer camps whose field trips got canceled due to the pandemic.

However, holding virtual classes isn’t the only thing Dojo’s is doing. The martial arts gym is also donating to local schools’ parent-teacher organizations, otherwise known as PTOs, so they can have access to more resources to keep kids active during the school year.

Dojo Family Martial Arts Gym has already donated $1,100 to PTOs in the Waukee School District and in 2019 they donated $5,000 to schools in Johnston.

This year, Dojo will be holding back to school carnivals. These events will be outside and include games, prizes, food, and donations from local businesses such as Fareway and Price Chopper. The first one will be held at Horizon Elementary on August 22nd.

The Head Instructor at Dojo’s Johnston location, Mustafa Jasic, said organizing these events not only helps parents and schools, but also provides some light hearted moments for kids.

“Being in COVID right now, we really have been focusing on positivity and just trying to get the kids to not think about it. Think about something positive,” Jasic said.

To learn more information about Dojo Martial Arts’ virtual classes, visit their website.