Local Man Bikes 150 Miles to Raise Money for Alzheimer’s Association of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Alzheimer’s Association of Iowa says more than 66,000 Iowans suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. On top of that, there are more than 136,000 family members, friends and staff that care for people with the disease. Reed McManigal from Des Moines is one of those caregivers who is raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“One of the events that they have is pretty cool. It’s a make-your-own fundraiser. It’s called the longest day, it’s on the solstice each year or around the solstice each year. Originally, I had planned to do a triathlon that day and try and raise some money, maybe like a dollar a mile or something like that. That got called off with the coronavirus, so then I started looking at it as Father’s Day weekend,” Alzheimer’s Association Board Member Reed McManigal said.

So Saturday, on the longest day of the year, Reed and his friends are biking from Des Moines to Mason City. Reed’s father will be driving alongside his son as he bikes roughly 150 miles.

Along the way they are stopping at various family members’ homes who have either suffered from Alzheimer’s or been a caregiver to someone with the disease. Reed’s father said this is a Father’s Day weekend he will not forget.

“I think it’s absolutely fantastic, not only the fact that he’s doing it but more importantly the cause for which he’s doing it,” Reed’s father, Mark McManigal, said.

Reed has raised more than $21,000.