Local Libraries Still Offering Summer Programs

PERRY, Iowa– Summer is usually the busiest time of year for local libraries. So despite the obstacles put in place by the coronavirus, they’re still providing virtual reading programs.

“We do have a children’s program that covers birth to fifth grade, a teen program that covers the teenage years, and an adult program,” Library Director for Perry Public Library Mary Murphy said. “It’s not as big as you know, we would like, not compared to previous years, but we’re doing the best we can under the circumstances.”

Along with Perry, Des Moines, Grimes, West Des Moines and Ankeny are all holding virtual summer programs for their community.

Libraries are also offering curbside pick up and emphasizing their digital services such as e-books and magazines to keep people reading. However, they provide another service for the community as well.

“Not all families have access to the internet at home, not all families have these educational toys with these books at home. So knowing what your library has and being able to take advantage of wireless hotspots so you can get internet at your home,” Head of Youth Services at Grimes Public Library, Fionn Hutchins said.

Des Moines and Grimes libraries are also offering children activities at curbside pick up to keep kids creatively engaged this summer.

Sue Woods, Director at Des Moines Central Library said it’s important to keep kids reading during summer months to prevent what’s called the “summer slide.”

According to Scholastic.com, summer slide is when students lose a significant amount of knowledge in reading and math due to being less engaged with these subjects in the summer.

A study done by the Northwest Evaluation Program stated that 3rd to 5th grades can lose, on average, about 20% of their school-year gains in reading and 27% of their school-year gains in math during summer break.

Woods said students may be experiencing a spring and summer slide due to COVID-19 which is why they hope parents take advantage of the libraries.

“Let us help by getting the books to you in your hands So you can read with your kids and engage the whole family,” Woods said. “This is something that you could do with family with friends with grandparents, it’s never been more important than right now.”