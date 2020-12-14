Local Immunologist Says Iowans with Allergies Should Not be Afraid to Take COVID-19 Vaccine

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Last week the the United Kingdom administered the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to residents. According to the National Health Service England, two health care workers with a history of allergies developed an anaphylactoid reaction to the vaccine.

This prompted UK health officials to advice any person with a severe allergies not receive the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine.

The President of the Iowa Allergy Clinic in West Des Moines, Dr. Voung Nayima, said having an anaphylactic reaction to a vaccine is rare in the U.S.

According to the U.S National Library of Medicine, National Institute of Health, when analyzing the risk of this life threatening reactions among adults and kids who received a vaccine, the rate of anaphylaxis was 1.3 per million vaccine doses.

This past weekend both the FDA and the CDC released statements declaring that those with severe allergic reactions should still be able to receive the vaccine.

Dr. Nayima says Iowans have already began contacting his office about taking the Pfizer shot.

The president of Iowa Allergy said if someone has experienced anaphylactic reactions to vaccines in the past, they should receive the COVID-19 vaccine administered at an allergy clinic or a facility who is equipped with handling an allergic reaction.

FDA Commissioner, Stephen Hahn, advised Americans with allergies to review the vaccine’s product labeling on the FDA’s website to check for any components that might cause an allergic reaction.

“There are many components in vaccines, not just COVID. There’s a lot of things that go into making it. So trying to figure out, pinpointing it and then eventually saying, ‘Hey, if you’re allergic to this component, then be more cautious about it, and you need to be observed. You need to go to your allergist and get more exact details as to what exactly people are reacting to’,” Dr. Nayima said.

Dr. Nayima said once the vaccine becomes available in the state, allergists should be able to administer the vaccine in what they call a ‘drug challenge’.

“We give you a very small dose, and then a little bit later we give you a bigger dose and then bigger dose. And if anytime you have a reaction then we treat you for the reaction and stop the challenge,” Dr. Nayima said.

Dr. Nayima said administering the COVID-19 vaccine gradually, within a one to two hour span, will keep the efficiency of the vaccine in tact and lower the patient’s risk of experiencing a severe reaction.