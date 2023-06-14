DES MOINES, IOWA — Hospital staffing shortages are nothing new in the metro after the COVID-19 pandemic left a lot of facilities hurting for help.

Now, more than three years after lockdowns, hospitals are struggling with a summer rush of people needing to be seen in the emergency room.

MercyOne Des Moines said a lack of staff for general hospital beds is bumping those patients to the ER.

“In the past we have probably moved a patient from the ER to a bed in a few hours. But now sometimes the patient stays in the ER all night, sometimes all day so that is what is happening and the bed crunches has led to this, which leads to extra time in the ER for people who come to the ER,” said Dr. Aneeza Afroze, an associate chief medical officer for MercyOne Des Moines.

Summer brings people with injuries from enjoying the great outdoors, where winter rushes bring even more traffic with respiratory illnesses. This current rush of warm weather injuries has been going on for a month or two at the downtown location. Dr. Aneeza wants families to know the difference between needing to see a physician and a trip to the ER.

“We want to tell the community that the ER should be used for ER purposes, right. Really acute sickness and illnesses that you cannot wait to go to your primary care provider. Minor injuries, minor illnesses thing that your doctor can address,” said Dr. Afroze.

Dr. Afroze added that a silver lining from the COVID-19 pandemic is hospitals having web services that allow families to chat virtually with a nurse or doctor before deciding to go to the ER.