Local Health Care Facilities Prepare for Surge in Hospitalizations, Voice Concerns about Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa– Daily hospital admissions, total hospitalizations and the number of patients in the ICU have all been rising since early July in Iowa. Local hospitals have seen a gradual increase in hospitalized patients during July and August. Healthcare facilities said they are preparing for another surge in the upcoming months.

Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines has expanded the hospital’s COVID-19 treatment area to another floor. That will increase capacity by 20 inpatient beds and six ICU beds.

On average, Broadlawns is treating seven to ten coronavirus patients daily.

Statewide more than 3,000 inpatients beds are available. That’s just 38% of the total number of hospital beds.

While hospitals are preparing for a potential spike in patients, they claim capacity won’t be the concern.

“Space wise we are comfortable,” Chief Medical Officer of Broadlawns Medical Center, Dr. Yogesh Shah said. “The concern we have, which all the hospitals would have is a couple of things. One, just the physical number of staff I’d be able to keep. Second, the burnout rate and morale of our staff.”

The biggest growth in cases in Iowa involves adults between the ages of 18 and 40. Positive cases within that age group have soared nearly 50% this week. .