DES MOINES, Iowa- Six local Hawaiian artists are hosting a benefit show on Sunday at a local live music venue to raise funds for Maui.

In early August, wildfires tore through the island. The latest NBC News report said that the death toll now stands at 97 people.

Teri Underhill is among the six local Hawaiian artists. She said that they were all affected by these fires in some way.

According to Underhill, they were inspired to create this concert to showcase their culture and help raise money for the nonprofit Āina Momona. The money will be go towards helping people in Maui who were impacted.

The other artists that will take part are Zandra, Feminine Hijinx, Jess U, Nalani Proctor, and Aloha Wind.

They decided to hold the concert at XBK Live, a live music venue located in Des Moines on 24th Street near University Avenue.

“I love XBK. They celebrate diversity in all ways, shapes, and forms, and I really appreciate that a lot. I feel very welcomed here and I feel very safe and comfortable to bring my culture here,” said Underhill.

They’re calling the show “Malama Maui,” which translates to “take care of Maui.”

Underhill said, “It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be a very different experience for Iowa. I don’t think you would get a Hawaiian experience like this anywhere else except for Hawaii, and maybe Las Vegas because a lot of Hawaiians go there, but you won’t get this anywhere else.”

So far, they raised over $800, but they hope to raise more. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased online or at the door. Doors will open at 2pm and the show will start at 3pm.