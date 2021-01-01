Local Gym Sees Mental Health Prioritized in New Years Resolutions Among Iowans

URBANDALE, Iowa– It’s the start of the new year which means people are setting resolutions to become physically fit. However according to a new survey conducted by Lifetime Fitness, 2020 had a huge impact on the way Iowans are approaching health coming into this year.

Lifetime Fitness surveyed more than 1,200 people where over 65 percent of respondents said their health was negatively impacted by the virus. In result, 80 percent said 2020 inspired them to make and accomplish health goals in 2021.

According to this survey, weight loss was the number one health goal. However, unlike years past there was a significant amount of people wanting to improve their mental health.

For 2021 Lifetime Fitness is expecting higher attendance for mindful group fitness classes such as yoga and meditation.

A senior personal training manager at Lifetime Fitness, Caleb Herman, said they also expect an in increase in tech-based stress management for anything from sleep quality to exercise recovery and more people seeking both virtual and in person training.

Lifetime is offering different types of memberships this year, such as a digital program for those who aren’t comfortable coming back into the gym.

Herman said the gym isn’t sure if they’ll have the same January rush they see every year, but they are certain the pandemic has pushed more Iowans to focus on their health.

“People who have stayed healthy this whole time had healthy habits to begin with,” Herman said. “I think the silver lining is that education has gotten to more people. I need to take care of myself in order to get through this whole thing and stay healthy.”