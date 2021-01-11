Local Group Plans to Protest Iowa’s Limited Mask Mandate at the Capitol First Day of Legislative Session

DES MOINES, Iowa– For the first day of this year’s legislative session, a group of Iowans are determined to voice their frustrations to lawmakers about COVID-19 procedures.

The group, Informed Choice Iowa, will host their second Iowa Freedom Rally today with plans on going inside of the capitol and gathering on the second floor.

Their first rally was held last June when legislators reconvened to finish out last year’s session.

Organizers said their goal for today’s rally is to protest the emergency authority lawmakers have given to Governor Reynolds during the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Informed Choice Iowa, Shanda Burke, said their top priority is to ask lawmakers to remove the current limited statewide mask mandate that was put in place by the governor roughly two months ago.

Iowa was one of the last states in the U.S to have a mask mandate in place after seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 cases the state has ever seen in November.

Informed Choice Iowa said they will be protesting on the behalf of businesses that have had to open and close multiple times during the pandemic, churches who wish to gather in person, and parents who want their children in class full time.

“If you don’t like the things that you’re seeing happen in our state right now, the only way to affect change is to show up and be a part of the change,” Burke said.

The group says they are a non party affiliated organization and have no connection to Trump supporters who stormed the U.S capitol last week.

Informed Choice Iowa said they plan to have a peaceful protest.

“If anything happens, that is not peaceful is absolutely not us, Burke said. “And is the work of somebody trying to cause trouble and make a group look bad.”

Informed Choice Iowa will begin protesting at the capitol at 9 a.m to greet legislators as they enter the building for their first meeting. Iowa State Patrol said they will have adequate staffing for the first day of the legislative session.