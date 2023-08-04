KALONA, Iowa — A local organization is searching for six host families for international students in Iowa.

World Link Inc. is a global organization based in Kalona, IA. They helped bring 135 students from 60 different countries to eight states last school year. Most of these students come to Iowa.

Earlier in July, we reported that 20 students were still in need of host families. Most of these students were boys. If World Link couldn’t find loving host families by the end of July, these students risked starting school late or not being able to come to America at all.

World Link tells us that they were able to find housing for all 20 students. However, six of these students only have temporary housing and will need another host family within 30 to 60 days.

The six students will need families within the same district as the high school they will attend. This includes one at Waukee, one at Roosevelt, one in Earlham, one in Fort Dodge, and two in Norwalk.

For more information on World Link Inc. and how to host a student, visit their website here.