DES MOINES, Iowa — No matter how families celebrated mom Sunday, flowers were likely to be part of the equation. They’re always a Mother’s Day staple, which means flower shops across the Metro were busy fulfilling those final orders for moms Sunday morning.

Boesen the Florist was no exception. Owner Tom Boesen said his staff filled thousands of orders during the week leading up to Mother’s Day.

He said his Beaverdale shop alone had about 10 times the number of employees compared to normal. He had 20 times the number of delivery drivers getting flowers to moms across the Metro.

“My favorite part of all this it really is to see the deliveries,” Boesen said. “You know, when I was younger I used to hand those off at the door and see the smiles they put on people’s faces and I certainly liked that.”

He said the key to fulfilling all the orders on time is plenty of planning ahead to make sure the store has enough staff and flowers.