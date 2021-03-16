Local Financial Experts Advise Iowans on How to Use Third Stimulus Payment

DES MOINES, Iowa — Millions of people will be receiving a stimulus payment of up to $1,400 throughout the next few weeks.

Grand View University has a program called GV Complete, separate from its financial aid office where coaches help students work through financial barriers. With more college students being eligible for the third stimulus, Grand View is encouraging students to prioritize educational expenses.

“Maybe give themselves a little bit of fun money out of it, take 10% of it, and go out to dinner or get together with friends once it’s safe,” Whole Degree Planning Director, Beth Carlson said. “For our students, it’s really got to be realistic. And so it can take some of that pressure off so that they don’t have to make financial decisions, taking out loans at a higher rate.”

If a student is claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return, their stimulus money will go to the person that claimed them. Grand View University is recommending that students have a conversation with that person about receiving their check.

Owner of Triangle Financial Services in Des Moines, Kendra Erkmaa, said if you are someone who is fortunate enough to be employed and receive a stimulus, saving should be a given. However, the real questions are how much to save and why.

According to Erkamaa, you should have six months of savings to cover necessary expenses and if you already have six months saved up, consider investing and growing your net worth.

To avoid consumer spending, Erkamaa suggests coming up with a plan before you receive your check.

“You hear that money and you start already spending it, going ‘oh I could buy this or this or this,’ and that is not a recipe to be able to create worth,” Erkamaa said. “Net worth means building wealth, and when we can come up with a plan and make that a priority, it can be even more gratifying because more choices open up.”

Last year during the pandemic Polk County opened a financial empowerment center, geared towards helping people come up with strategic plans to achieve long-term goals.

Director of the program, Eric Kool, said one of the biggest problems clients face is paying rent.

However, the financial empowerment center is not encouraging Iowans to dedicate their entire stimulus check to paying landlords.

Instead, Kool said the Polk County Empowerment Center recommends using federal and state assistance first.

“If there are other programs out there that can help you with your basic needs right now and that allows you to use some of the economic impact payment or the child tax credit, some of those funds to reduce the other debts or … or propping you up for a better long term picture I think that’s a really good strategy when it’s possible,” Kool said.