Local Family Physician Making Vasectomies More Affordable and Accessible for Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa– Friday is World Vasectomy Day and one local physician is on a mission to make the procedure more accessible and affordable for Iowans.

Dr. Esgar Guarin is a family medicine physician at Simple Vas Clinic, who began his career catering to women during pregnancy. Over the years he realized the bigger role men could play in reproductive health.

According to the National Institute of Health, 45 percent of pregnancies are unintended. Vasectomies do not require hospitalization, has a 48-hour recovery rate, and rarely do patients need anesthesia to have the procedure. Dr. Guarin said although vasectomies are less of a health risk than tubal ligation, it’s performed at one-third the rate.

Vasectomies also cost one fifth the amount of tubal ligation. However, the procedure can still be anywhere between $1,200-1,500 without insurance.

To make vasectomies more affordable, Dr. Guarin’s clinics in both Des Moines and Cedar Rapids charge less than half the average cost and offer a payment plan for those who aren’t able to pay all at once.

The family physician said it’s also important to highlight the benefits this procedure has for not only men but women.

“The benefit for the woman is that the burden of contraception is lifted off her shoulders. Birth control pills or hormonal preparations are not necessarily ideal,” Dr. Guarin said. “If you’re with a permanent partner, and you’re not going to have any more children that burden should be lifted off your shoulders.”

Dr. Guarin celebrates every World Vasectomy Day by traveling to different countries to perform the procedure for free at a reduced price. This year, he and his staff will be taking a mobile clinic around Iowa.

This mobile clinic will make stops in Sioux City, Ames, Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Davenport, Waterloo, Council Bluffs, and Des Moines from December 3rd to the 10th.

For more information, visit simplevas.net.