DES MOINES, Iowa — November is lung cancer awareness month. It is the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women. According to the CDC, more than 135,000 people die from it every year. Health experts say early detection is important.

MercyOne Des Moines Pulmonology Dr. Neil Horning talked about the new guidelines and the screening process on National Lung Screening Day on November 11th.

Lung Cancer Screening Eligibility:

50 to 77 years old

Currently smoking or quit in the past 15 years

Smoked at least 20 packs per year ((# of packs per day X # of years smoked = pack per year)

MercyOne Lung Cancer Screening event in central Iowa on Saturday Nov. 11th:

MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center

8 a.m. – noon

West Entrance

Call 1-855-218 LUNG (5864) to make an appointment.



MercyOne Newton Medical Center

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Health Plaza entrance

Call 319-272-7080 to make an appointment.

