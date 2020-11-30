Local Cyber Risk Experts Advise Iowans to be Aware of Cyber Monday Scams

WAUKEE, Iowa– As many will be taking advantage of Cyber Monday deals, local cyber risk experts are advising Iowans to be aware of scams.

According to computer security company, McAfee, over 2 billion account details were stolen after last year’s holiday shopping season.

This year, insurance company, Holmes Murphy Associates, wants to make sure Iowans are prepared.

Cyber Risk Leader for Holmes Murphy, Monica Minkel, advised when shopping, make sure you are buying items from a legitimate source, confirm that it is an https website before giving over card information.

Avoid clicking ads that might pop up on social media feeds, as they might include malware.

“If you really want to be careful use incognito tabs in Chrome whenever you’re doing your shopping. One, it’ll hide your browsing from your kids, so they don’t know what they’re getting for Christmas, and also to actually help reduce some of the advertising that you’re going to see,” Minkel said.

Be aware of phishing attacks. According to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, cyber criminals usually send emails masking as trustworthy organizations. The agency said goal is to appeal to the general public’s concern. This year those could include anything from health scares related to the pandemic to economic struggles.

Minkel also advised using a credit card instead of a debit card. The cyber risk leader said credit card companies usually offer more protection and will reimburse you for any fraudulent payments.

“Really the most important thing this holiday season is to just stay aware. Make sure that you’re watching your credit card statements that you’re looking for suspicious transactions, you are reporting them right away,” Minkel said. “And if something seems like it’s off, it probably is. See if you can find another way to get that special gift.”