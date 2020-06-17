Local Couple Encourages People to Donate Blood After the Death of Their Son

DES MOINES, Iowa — Doctors say there has been a large decrease in the number of blood donations this year.

“With the whole virus situation. A lot of blood drives in fact, all of the blood drives, have been canceled. And what people may not realize is it’s those local blood drives at businesses at schools where the majority of blood is collected,” Iowa Clinic and Methodist Trauma Surgeon Dr. Rick Sidwell said.

The cancelled blood drives have also kept LifeServe Blood Center volunteers Jim and Pat McCullough at home.

“We’re in that risk category you know,” Jim said.

Normally they would be driving blood products to and from blood drives across the state.

“That gives us some quality time on the road you know and we see a lot of people we meet a lot of people we’ve made a lot of donors i try to thank them personally for what they do, because i know how important it is. Our son our youngest son, Matt. In, 2014 was diagnosed with a brain tumor. And he fought that for five years passed away in 2019,” Jim said.

Matt received blood products for those five years.

“And what that did that gave him a little more energy, a little more quality of life toward the end that he could spend with his wife and his three children,” Jim said.

That’s why they want to get the word out about donating blood

“It really drives home the point of how important it is, you know, only 38% of our population is able to donate. But the bad part about that is is only 10% of that 38% does donate,” Jim said.

Doctors say the summer months are the most crucial for blood donations.

“This is a time when we see more injured people. And that’s because people are outside doing outside things and people get injured,” Dr. Sidwell said.

That’s why the McCullough’s also donate blood regularly.

“It helps everybody, no matter whether you have a surgeries cancer. It’s people just need to really if it hits someone in their own family. Then all of a sudden they realize, oh, we really need to get out there and donate,” Pat said. “And now, Matt’s son is donating, and he donated here at the blood center. Two weeks ago. 16. He feels it’s so important to, because he watched his dad receive all the products.”

The LifeServe Blood Center has eight different donor centers in Iowa and all blood donated is used in that community.