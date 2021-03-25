Local Company Builds Desks for Students, Helps ‘Woodworking with a Purpose’

HUXLEY, Iowa – A Central Iowa tool company is helping in an effort to build desks for local students.

Woodworking with a Purpose is a group founded by an Ankeny teacher that builds and donates desks to students who are learning virtually during the pandemic.

Kreg Tool is committed to building 250 desks in three days for the group. What started out as an effort by a couple of employees turned into a company-wide project.

“Kreg Cares usually allows us one day a year to do something for community service,” Cory Schares, an engineering technician with Kreg Tool, said. “So we took this upon ourselves and with Kreg Cares’ help, they funded the materials to build 20 desks back in December. That kind of snowballed into wanting to do something bigger. So that’s where we came up with doing 250 desks for Woodworking with a Purpose.”

Kreg’s 250 employees are using Kreg’s tools to build the desks. The philanthropic part of the company, Kreg Cares, is donating the materials.

“For us, we believe strongly in giving back for education, as well as especially the skills trade area,” Shane Rourke, vice president of sales and marketing at Kreg Tool, said. “So this matched really well with what’s very important to us and to our employees.”

The workers are donating their time and talents.

“I think it’s really neat that we’re all doing this and we’re doing it as a team,” Schares said. “It gives everybody an opportunity to get their hands on tools and try it out.”

The assembly line set-up is pretty simple: screws, glue, and a stamp to mark completion. During these difficult times, Kreg Tool hopes to be helpful.

“Businesses and organizations and individuals have faced a lot of different challenges during the pandemic and we’ve all had to adapt and overcome in different ways,” Rourke said, “and this is just a great fit for us to be able to do our part to give back.”

Woodworking with a Purpose has the goal of building and donating 2,020 desks by the end of the 2020 school year. The group said this effort of 250 desks will push them over the 1,800 mark.