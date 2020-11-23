Local Colleges Wrap Fall Term Due to COVID-19, Prepare for Spring Semester

AMES, Iowa — As a handful of Iowa colleges conclude in-person classes for the fall term, many are focusing on what the spring semester could look like.

Iowa State University, Drake University, and the University of Northern Iowa have all decided to end in-person classes for students after this Wednesday.

This semester, ISU put together planning committees to control the spread of the virus on the Cyclone campus. The Vice President of Extension and Outreach for Iowa State, John Lawrence, said the university believes their safety measures were successful.

“We continue to watch our numbers as well as those hospitalization and numbers and Story County and so on. We do feel fairly confident that within the classroom we’ve not seen transmission,” Lawrence said.

Iowa State conducted contact tracing with a little over 2,500 students enrolled in in-person classes. Of the group, 58 had close contact with someone with COVID-19 and only one person tested positive.

Lawrence said this gave ISU the confidence to keep current procedures in place for the spring semester such as the usage of PPE and refocus other measures.

Those measures include limiting campus density by maintaining or increasing the amount of online and hybrid courses in place, keeping in-person gatherings at or below 50% including class sizes, library, and dining hall capacities, and identifying COVID-19 exposure hotspots such as fraternity and sorority houses.

Central College also announced they would allow students to finish the fall semester remotely.

The president of Central, Mark Putnam, said since the beginning of the school year, they have had 85 cases on campus none being fatal, and have never reached capacity at their designated quarantine facilities.

Both ISU and Central College said there is always a possibility classes will move online. However, Putnam said the goal is to keep students in the classroom.

“The overriding drive at the college has been to find ways that we can ensure everyone’s health and safety, while still fulfilling our educational mission,” Putnam said. “You can, in the midst of a wider pandemic, have a community that can be very committed to the shared experience on campus and remain healthy, by taking a lot of precautions and being very careful with each other.”

Central will not be reimbursing students for room and board who decide to finish the fall semester online.

ISU, UNI, and the University of Iowa will all begin the spring semester on January 25th.

Drake will begin spring classes on February 1st.