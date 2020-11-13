Local Colleges See Increase in Students Needing Mental Health Services

DES MOINES, Iowa– Local colleges are witnessing the effect the pandemic is having on students.

Although Simpson College’s enrollment is down this year, the number of students in need of counseling has increased, with the counseling center conducting 75 more appointments with students compared to last year.

Associate Dean for Counseling Health and Leadership at Simpson College, Ellie Olson, said this year they’ve offered isolation check-ins.

“One of our counselors reaches out to all of the students and says, ‘Hey, we recognize that isolation and quarantine is really tough. And it’s tough on your mental health. And it’s going to be even tougher in these winter months coming up. So we’d like to schedule a mental health check-in with you.’ And so we asked that with everyone who is in isolation and quarantine,” Olson said.

According to Olson, around 25% of students in isolation or those who’ve been quarantined have taken advantage of these services.

Olson said the main topics students talk about with counselors include depression, anxiety, and academic concerns. Olsen states that these are standard issues that plague students.

However in the pandemic, students no longer have certain outlets and activities to cope.

This is why Drake University has made several changes in its counseling center to be more accommodating to students. The university now offers rapid access to counselors, so students no longer have to wait more than 24 hours for an appointment. Drake’s counseling center has also created three new support groups to help students who are struggling due to limited human interaction.

However, the fall semester is coming to an end. Student Counseling Center Director at Drake University, Danielle Green, said the center’s main focus is preparing students for taking care of their mental health while at home.

“I’ve talked about it with so many of my students that are transitioning home right now. ‘What’s your plan for break? What are the resources in the community? Who are the people you can talk to?’”Green said. “So really just trying to have them envision a toolbox as they transition.”