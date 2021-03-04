Local Colleges Help Students Gain Career Experience While Internships are Delayed

DES MOINES, Iowa — As many Iowans see their work lives return to a pre-pandemic state, college students are still facing uncertainty around receiving relevant work experience before they get a degree and eventually a full-time position.

Local colleges said that many of their employer partners are opting out of offering internships. Drake is telling its seniors to focus on promoting their soft skills if they currently lack that traditional work experience.

“Leadership that you’ve had in a club or organization. You can talk about how in COVID, you had to really use your ability to shift and change and think critically and be innovative because you had to adjust to an online environment very rapidly,” Director of Professional and Career Development Services at Drake University, Crystal Stanley said.

The Director of the career center at Grand View University, Susie Stearns, said they’ve been holding Wednesday workshops on professional development for students as well as connecting with employers on what they are looking for in candidates.

“Disciplinary approaches to problem-solving, critical inquiry, a growth mindset, intellectually curious. Those are all attributes that are going to be so beneficial and that’s what we’re hearing from employers,” Stearns said.

Grand View has partnered with Parker Dewey, a company that connects college talent with corporations offering micro-internships.

Micro-internships are short-term, professional assignments that require between 5 and 40 hours to complete. Micro-internships allow students to use skills and interests to help build their resumes while still seeking permanent employment.

This year, Drake has started offering “TrueBlue” micro internships. These are 40-hour programs designed to give students in different fields an opportunity to gain career-related experience while on campus.

Stanley said while students wait for the job market to normalize, Drake is encouraging students to expand their network.

“The job market is like an iceberg. So you only see about 15% of it and the rest of it is hidden underground under the water,” Stanley said. “The same thing is true with the job market. About 85% of the job market is hidden. So the other thing to do during COVID is to build your network.”

Local colleges are also seeing more students enroll in graduate programs directly after receiving their bachelor’s degree. Stearns said Grand View has seen a four-percent increase within the last year in students enrolling in grad school. Drake University has seen a seven-percent increase.

“We hear students say, ‘I might work part-time, do some gig work. I’ll do some things so that I can keep some income going. But I’m going to invest in my continuing education so that when the economy really does fully recover, I’m that much more prepared in terms of my ultimate goals with my career path,’” Stearns said.