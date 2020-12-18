Local Churches Preparing for Christmas Services During Pandemic

IOWA – For many, attending church for Christmas is a tradition on the special holiday. Like every other event this year, the pandemic is creating some challenges.

With Christmas typically bringing in more people, local churches are hoping to create that experience people crave during the holiday season in a safe way. That’s why faith leaders are offering different ways to worship.

Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines will be offering both online services, as well as a drive-through event in their parking lot called “Journey to the Light.” It starts Monday, Dec. 21 and goes through Dec. 24 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

“There’s something about Christmas, where people come together and families come together and communities come together,” Jeremy Johnson, executive pastor at Lutheran Church of Hope, said, “and when we’re in the middle of a time like this, people aren’t able to come together in the way in which we’re used to. So we feel that as a church and so we wanted to provide an experience for people to come and go to church and be a part of what’s going on at church.”

Johnson knows everybody is searching for hope, this year especially. With preparations underway to provide both a drive-through experience and online services, they want to provide a place for people to feel a part of something.

“We feel as a church that our call is to be a beacon of light in the community,” Johnson said. “So we want to do everything we can to pull out all the stops to allow people to come and experience the love of God and the celebration of Christmas, without any of those other restraints.”

Over in Altoona, Centennial United Methodist Church at Ivy is also utilizing its parking lot for people to participate in radio worship.

“We won’t have people in our pews, unfortunately,” Pastor Dani Musselman said, “but people can come drive to our parking lot, tune their radio to 88.5 FM, and listen to the service with us. Sing along, pray with us and proclaim that Christ is born again with us.”

In her first year at the church, Musselman has taken on the challenge of encouraging her congregation to worship in different ways.

“We’ve tried our best here at Centennial to remind folks that church is not shut down, we are still the church,” Musselman explained. “Just because our building is closed off to most folks, it is not our entire identity. Our identity of being the church for Christ is about being good neighbors and loving one another. So, we can still do that this Christmas season.”

At Christ the King Catholic Church in Des Moines, mass will be held in-person with masks and social distancing in place.

“It’s mostly about trying to create the safest environment possible for people to still have the experience of church that’s so important for them in the midst of Christmas,” Father PJ McManus said. “The main thing is that we’re trying to consider health; spiritual health, psychological health and physical health, and ensure that we’re caring for the whole person.”

No matter the denomination, churches are doing their best this Christmas season to provide a meaningful experience.

For more information on each church’s Christmas services, click below.

