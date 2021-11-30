Local charities reflect on past year and the upcoming holiday season for Giving Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Charities and nonprofit organizations in central Iowa are hoping for support this Giving Tuesday.

As volunteers and donors throughout the community help to provide families whose children are being cared for at the hospital with a home away from home, the Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House in Des Moines, Brenda Miller said that within the last year due to the pandemic, the charity had seen a bit of a decline in groups coming to volunteer.

“Throughout 2021 we did find it challenging still coming out of 2020 and COVID. Because businesses haven’t gone back to work, you know, in full, that’s really reduced the number of volunteer groups that come in and help us whether it’s preparing a meal, providing house cleaning, or even just helping us fill our pantries,” said Miller.

Giving Tuesday can mean more than just giving money, and at the Ronald McDonald House, the contributions from the community are just as important as the cash donations.

And around this time of year, they do tend to need more help as they want to provide children and families with the most-normal holiday season possible.

“So these families are staying at the Ronald McDonald House during what could be one of the most stressful times in their lives, which is a sick child in the hospital,” said Miller. “To have the opportunity to wake up on Christmas morning and see that they have been thought of and they have a nice bag of many items that they can open whether it’s for their siblings, you know, the ill child of their children, family members, just having a variety of items and making them feel a little bit normal on Christmas morning is really a nice thing to do.”

Another local charity, Above and Beyond Cancer has seen a good amount of support during the last few months as many use their website to donate.

The organization helps central Iowans who are cancer survivors or caretakers through a series of mind, body, and spirit exercises, as well as transformational journeys. The Executive Director, Chris Goodale said that this time of year can be hard for cancer survivors so they really do put extra focus into their programs.

“Giving Tuesday is a wonderful national spotlight on giving. We obviously want people to think local, and programs that specifically affect people here in central Iowa, which is our main focus right now, said Goodale.”

With the number of events they hold they are always looking for people to donate their time or experiences to help elevate the organization.

With evidence-based, free programs that promote recovery and prevention, this organization takes pride in getting people out there and involved in themselves and the community.

“Well, the nice thing is you get to actually interact with the people with whom you’re where you’re working to help and, and you really see kind of a domino effect if you will, as they continue to then invite their friends to our different programs or their neighbors or if they have a co-worker, for example, who was diagnosed with cancer, they are glad to invite them into our programming and to the different activities that we have,” said Goodale.

To learn more about either of these organizations you can find information and volunteer opportunities for the Ronald McDonald house here and Above and Beyond Cancer here.