Local Car Dealership Sees Uptick in Business Following Distribution of Stimulus Checks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Now is an excellent time to buy a vehicle, according to Kelly Blue Book. The company said it is because car loans are cheaper, and dealerships add more incentives for customers to buy vehicles. A dealership in Des Moines believes more customers are encouraged to purchase a car because of recent stimulus checks.

“People walking in seem very excited,” said Ashton Clemons, the store manager at Capital City Motor Company. “We have a very laid back car buying experience here, but on top of that, people come in here with confidence because they do have a down payment.”

While some people will purchase vehicles with their stimulus checks, others will use their stimulus money differently.

According to a recent article in Fortune Magazine, a survey by the United States Census Bureau suggests that most Americans will spend their stimulus check on food and utilities because many households live on tight budgets.