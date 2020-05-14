Local Businesses React To Ease On COVID-19 Restrictions

DES MOINES, Iowa — Businesses across the state are preparing to reopen on Friday in response to Governor Kim Reynolds proclamation to reopen various businesses across the state.

In Polk County restrictions have remained unchanged since Gov. Reynolds issued a public health disaster emergency on March 17th, but as businesses begin to open again it’s not without caution.

The proclamation issued by Governor Reynolds states restaurants, salons, barber shops, fitness centers, malls, medical spas, tattoo shops, tanning salons, campgrounds, social clubs, race tracks, libraries and drive-in theatres may reopen to the public with restrictions in place.

For example, restaurants can only operate at 50 percent occupancy, tables must be six feet apart and can sit no more than six people.

Salons must follow similar guidelines, and can only operate on an appointment only basis.

Chris Diebel, managing partner at Bubba, says the restaurant will be open on Saturday and will be maintaining curbside pick up. Since the closing dining room service March 17, Diebel says they have nightly cleaning services coming to deep clean the area. In anticipation for the reopening the restaurant has rearranged its floor chart to follow the social distancing and 50 percent occupancy rule.

“We’ve spent days working on that literally with a tape measure out and moving things around accordingly,” said Diebel. “In fact we took our first reservation before the governor was even done with her press conference,” said Diebel.

Charlie Bonanno, owns XO Studio in West Glen and an additional two locations in Chicago. Loss of revenue because of the pandemic unfortunately caused his to permanently close one of his Chicago locations, but he’s hesitant to open his doors.

“As far as reopening. It’s a mix happy but also concern, and I don’t really care about how much business I get. What I care about is the health of my team and the public, when they come in,” said Bonanno.

Sharing concerns over a recent NBC News report that shows Polk County as a hotspot for COVID-19, Bonanno has decided to wait until June 1 to open his salon. In the meantime he has ordered PPE supplies for his staff such as masks and face shields; the salon will also be checking temperatures and asking their employees to wear masks.

“We need them [customers] to be understanding and follow the guidelines that we put in place, and it’s for their safety, and my team. And that’s very, very important,” said Bonanno.

Regardless, both businesses are happy to be able to start opening back up to the public.

“It just feels like a little slice of normalcy has has come our way and it feels long overdue,” said Diebel.