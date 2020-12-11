Local Businesses Continue to Work from Home in 2021, Many Decide Not to Require COVID-19 Vaccination

DES MOINES, Iowa– As Iowans look ahead to the new year, many are hoping their work life will go back to normal.

One of the biggest topics surrounding the workplace is if local employers will require their employees to get the vaccine once it’s here in Iowa. Many local businesses have said they will not require employees to get the vaccine.

The Vice President Marketing and Communications for the YMCA of Greater Des Moines, Ruth Comer, said instead, they’ll provide employees with the information they need to make the best decision for themselves.

“We really encourage our employees to be educated consumers of health care,” Comer said. “So our insurance provider will provide information about the vaccine and its availability and then people can read that information and look at different sources and make the decision that’s best for them.”

United Way of Central Iowa, Nationwide Insurance, Wells Fargo Bank, Broadlawns Hospital, and UnityPoint Hospital all echoed similar sentiments.

Many downtown businesses have also decided to keep employees working from home going into 2021.

In a statement, Nationwide Insurance said, “We believe delaying the return of our workforce to the office until June provides time for anticipated vaccines to be widely administered, community spread to be reduced, and increase our confidence for a safe return to office.”

United Way of Central Iowa said its keyword for 2021 is flexibility. The nonprofit is allowing its 75 employees to work from home indefinitely. However, they are allowed into the office when need be.

For some organizations, working from home isn’t an option. Most of the YMCA of Greater Des Moines employees returned to work when gyms were allowed to reopen. The YMCA said as a business that still has employees coming in, they rely heavily on safety guidelines and the cooperation of members and staff.

“If that means me working at home, if that means me working in an office with my door closed, if it means all of us wearing masks, having fewer in-person meetings, not going out to lunch together as a group,” Comer said. “If it means doing those things to keep each other safe, keep our members safe and provide a good environment for our members, then that’s what we’re going to do and we’ll keep doing that as long as we need to.”

The Chief Operating Officer for United Way of Central Iowa, Sarah Roy, said the best practices for United Way in 2020 has been open communication and transparency.

Roy said they’re currently telling employees there will be no major changes going into the beginning of next year.

“There’s nothing magic about what’s new or different going into 2021, but I think it’s just knowing that we’ve got that collaborative relationship, that we’re talking, we’re listening and we’re sort of figuring it out together,” Roy said.