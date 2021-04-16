Local Business Working to Get Iowans CPR Training Going Into Pool Season

ANKENY, Iowa — Like many other in-person courses, CPR training has been on the back burner for most because of the pandemic. However, Do CPR, with an office space Ankeny wants to bring it to the forefront.

Recently two teens in both New York and Florida have gone viral for saving a loved one’s life by giving CPR they learned in school.

The Iowa Department of Education requires high school students to complete a CPR course to graduate. However, last year, the governor waived this requirement due to the pandemic.

Now, school districts and accredited nonpublic schools must continue to offer students the opportunity to take CPR.

Do CPR is a family-owned business with location in both central Iowa and Omaha.

Do CPR provides training to child and health care providers, dental professionals, and those teaching students in local Iowa schools.

Jeff Wells with Do CPR said last year they closed for two months. However this year, their clientele has bounced back by around 40 percent.

The local business formerly known as Iowa CPR attributes their recent success to offering virtual classes.

“If a business in eastern Iowa, for example says, ‘hey we need 20 of our employees to get certified’, what we can do instead of having to either send an instructor to them or have them come to our office, we can send them a box with the equipment, and then our instructor can run through different groups via video conference and it’s actually worked really well,” Wells said.

According to Iowa’s Public Health Department, drowning is the leading cause of death by unintentional injury of young children.

The American Heart Association estimates that up to 200,000 lives of adults and children could be saved each year if CPR were performed early enough.

“CPR is the one thing that we can all learn to actually save a life, potentially, and that’s not something you can say about most skills that you learn but CPR is a relatively short class for once you get out of it,” Wells said.