DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a tale of frustration for local business owners on Ingersoll Avenue, and one longstanding business of 60 years has had enough.

“We have had a plethora of issues, yesterday was just the tip of the iceberg. We’ve had a lot of internet outages, power outages, we’ve had water issues with the sewer lines, we’ve had low water pressure, no water pressure, no water, we’ve had our access to our parking be blocked,” said Carey Hansen, Owner of Manhattan Deli.

Hansen bought the deli three years ago and says these issues have been happening from the start, saying it’s all construction related.

“There have been two consecutive projects happening right now on Ingersoll, there’s the beautification and bike lane project happening, along with the city’s sewer project happening,” said Hansen.

And these two projects are causing some major issues for the surrounding businesses.

“I don’t believe that those projects are being managed correctly side by side and it’s negatively affecting us as business owners,” she continued.

Hansen says the deli has been closed anywhere between 14 to 16 days over the past three years due to construction-related issues, and says that the City of Des Moines has been uncooperative.

“We hear nothing, we got a letter in the mail earlier this summer about a relative timeline that 37th Street might be closed, that timeline has passed, it never happened. So at this point, when we wake up in the morning and come to the deli, we don’t know whether or not we’re gonna have lights, water, parking, access, sewage problems, we hear nothing from the City,” said Hansen.

All of this, after an already difficult stretch.

“This is all happening right after COVID. So, COVID happened, we were all shut down, and the moment COVID ended all of this began. It’s like a trifecta of COVID, the sewer work, the beautification project, and there is just no end in sight,” said Hansen.

Now, Hansen is trying to help affected business owners’ voices be heard, posting on Facebook for others to share their frustrations.

“Basically a call to action to all of the other business owners on Ingersoll and I asked if they would be willing to participate in a roundtable. I’ve heard from about 20 to 23 business owners, all of who are just as frustrated as we are,” said Hansen.

With the goal to figure out the best way forward, and keep businesses where they are.

“They are not making it easy to be on Ingersoll Avenue right now and the city is not communicating with us and that’s very frustrating,” said Hansen.

While wrapping up construction, of course.

“I think three years is enough, I think we’ve had it, and this project needs to be done,” she continued.

WHO 13 reached out to the City of Des Moines for a comment regarding the issues, and was given the following statement:

“The City of Des Moines understands the frustrations that come with extensive engineering projects. Much of the infrastructure along this corridor is at the end of its life. With EPA-mandated sewer separation, streetscaping, and full reconstruction projects occurring simultaneously, numerous communications are being sent to businesses.

The City Engineering Department identified a breakdown in communication with business owners regarding delays in installing sewer cross-sections along Ingersoll Avenue. The cross-sections were to be installed in late July. The contractor had delays to the timeline and failed to inform the business in the area.



Since identifying the issue, the City of Des Moines’ Engineering Department, the contractor, and The Avenues met with Manhattan Deli this morning to update them on this phase of the project. The City of Des Moines confirmed that the internet issues were not caused by the project construction in the area. The sewer separation work in the area will be finished this fall.



We understand that this breakdown of communication has caused frustration for businesses along Ingersoll Avenue, and we’re dedicated to strengthening these efforts going forward.”

Devin Perry, Communications Specialist for the City of Des Moines