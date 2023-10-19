WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Barn Town Brewing is releasing a new beer named Hops for Cops and the proceeds will be donated to the family of Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram who was killed in the line of duty last month.

Barn Town originally planned to have the proceeds from Hops for Cops sales go towards local law enforcement, but after Officer Cram passed they decided to donate everything to his family.

Peter Faber, the Founder of Barn Town Brewing, said it was an easy decision.

“Originally it turned out being a beer that I was going to do with the police officers from Dallas County and Waukee and West Des Moines. We sat down and talked about it and planned it all out and unfortunately the week after Officer Cram has passed, but we kind of got together again and discussed it again we kind of basically said this is probably best if we just give everything back to his family,” Faber said.

Hops for Cops will be available Thursday evening at Barn Town Brewing, 9500 SE University Ave. Suite 1110, in West Des Moines.