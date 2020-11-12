Local Black Greek Organizations Celebrate Kamala Harris Becoming VP-Elect

DES MOINES, Iowa — Vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, is on her way to making history as the second in command of the United States. Harris will become the first woman, first black person, and the first Asian American elected Vice President of the United States.

However, Harris is no stranger to being first.

In 1986, the California senator was initiated into the first historically black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Sorority Incorporated., founded on the campus of Howard University, Harris’ alma mater.

President of a local AKA chapter, Ashley Stewart, said watching Kamala Harris be elected as the Vice President of the United States is a full-circle moment for the organization.

“One of the reasons Alpha Kappa Alpha was founded in 1908, was because it was a place for black people, black women, to feel welcome, to feel as one in a world that often belittled us and made us feel like we were less than,” Stewart said. “So to come over 100 years later from our founding and know that a black woman could be the Vice President of the United States. It’s a long road and we feel blessed.”

Local college students said this nomination is monumental for the entire National Panhellenic Council, made up of historically black fraternities and sororities.

“For NPHC to pretty much be represented at the second highest position in the nation it made me feel like the world sees us,” President of Iowa State’s NPHC, Jonathan Hill said.

NPHC also referred to as the Divine Nine, all have the common values of sisterhood, brotherhood, and service.

“Becoming the vice president shows the utmost level of wanting to serve your community and wanting to be of service to all mankind. So we’re really excited that she’s bringing what she learned from Alpha Kappa Alpha into the United States as vice president,” Stewart said.