DES MOINES, Iowa — Local author Noemi Mendez works at the Des Moines Public School District. She released two bilingual books, “Besitos De Lejitos, Kisses from a Distance” and “Madrina Guardian” this year based off of her career and life. Cinthia Naranjo sat down with the author to talk about her books and what’s next.

