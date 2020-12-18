Local Artist Uses Platform to Highlight Prison Reform

DES MOINES, Iowa– The pandemic has made it hard on musicians. It’s been nearly a year since Iowa native, Tyler Hendershot, was in front of a live audience. However, during this down time he’s found a way to perform to reform.

With the help of a few friends, Hendershot has planned a livestream concert where proceeds will be donated to the Innocence Project, a nonprofit whose mission is to exonerate individuals who may have been wrongfully convicted.

To date, the Innocence Project has helped exonerate over 300 people including 21 who were on death row.

Hendershot said though it’s been a challenging year as an artist, he found it more important to raise money for a worthy cause.

“There’s people with bigger issues than what I face and although the pandemic has been tough as an artist, I think I can spare this show for something bigger than that,” Hendershot said.

This livestream show will take place tomorrow night at 7 pm on Facebook and Instagram. Viewers will be able to make donations on Facebook.