Local Anytime Fitness Centers Choose Not to Re-Open Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting Friday, fitness centers in Iowa are allowed to reopen with one on one appointments. With well over 1,000 members, owner of Anytime Fitness in downtown Des Moines, Jason Gast, said this guideline would hurt rather than help his business.

“We’ve got anywhere from two to six personal trainers, and then they might have a client base of 100 to 120 members. It would be a lottery so at that point there’s no real benefit for us to reopen,” Gast said.

Gast said he, along with a slew of other local Anytime Fitness owners will open their doors when they’re allowed to operate at a 50% capacity.

Anytime Fitness Centers have been preparing for re-opening by spacing out workout equipment, placing medical grade disinfectant wipes all over their facilities and working on a solid cleaning procedure.

After Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Wednesday announcement loosening COVID-19 restrictions, Gast said they’ve received countless calls and messages from clients ready to get back in the gym. He says though Anytime Fitness Centers are eager to be back in business, they have to make sure they’re in tip-top shape.

“At the end of the day we can’t afford to have another outbreak or problem internally,” Gast said. “So we want to cover our bases and make sure it’s safe for the members.”