Local Animal Shelter Receives Much Needed Donation for Giving Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa– Tuesday Veridian Credit Union is celebrating Giving Tuesday by honoring local nonprofits who work year-round to make a positive impact in the community.

The Spark the Spirit is a campaign Veridian does every year around Giving Tuesday. Veridian employees nominate their favorite local nonprofits and the central Iowa community votes on the top three who will receive donations.

“This year there’s been some unique challenges presented, of course, and we just know there’s a lot of need right now. So once again, just spark the spirits to support and encourage people to give,” Veridian Public Relations Strategist, Ashtin Hotek, said.

The first place winner of the Spark the Spirit campaign wins $5,000 dollars.

This year, first place went to AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport.

Executive Director, Amy Heinz, said COVID-19 has hit the animal shelter extremely hard.

“Now with the pandemic getting a little bit worse we have fewer volunteers because people are home quarantining or sick and. So, we’ve been really busy and donations are down but animals are up and it’s just been kind of a crazy year,” Heinz said.

Heinz said between spaying, neutering, vaccinations, surgeries, deworming and other animal procedures, the nonprofit’s expenses averages around $10,000 dollars a month. Heinz said her company is grateful for this donation because this money can go a long way.

“We’re just so thankful because this is the season of giving and people have been so giving,” Heinz said. “We just really appreciate Veridian for doing this.”

To learn more about adopting a pet from AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport, visit their website.