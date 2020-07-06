Loaded Gun Found at Des Moines International Airport, TSA Says It’s Second Gun Found in a Week

DES MOINES, Iowa – Another loaded gun has been discovered by Transportation Security Administration officers at the Des Moines International Airport.

The TSA said the gun was located July 2nd in the carry-on bag of a Polk County man. The gun was spotted during an X-ray of the luggage and was a 9 mm caliber handgun loaded with 14 bullets.

Des Moines Police were called to airport and confiscated the weapon, then cited the traveler on a weapons charge.

TSA officials said this was the second loaded handgun discovered by their agents within a week. On June 25th, a Dallas County resident was found with a loaded handgun.

Data from the TSA shows in 2019 there were 12 guns found during checkpoint screenings at the Des Moines International Airport. So far in 2020, there have been two guns detected at the airport.

You can find information about how to legally travel with a firearm here.